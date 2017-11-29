Devo for December 3

The Folly of Procrastination
It is difficult to understand why so many people hear the gospel for years and yet
refuse to obey it. They need to realize that each time they reject the Lords invitation their
heart becomes further hardened until the gospel seems to have no effect on them at all.
The following article is a true story as told by Moses E. Lard, a gospel preacher of a generation ago.
Brother Lard graduated from Bethany College, preached and participated in many debates for over sixty years. You may recognize his name as the author of the commentary on Romans in the Gospel Advocate Commentaries.
Brother Lard had a friend who was a successful businessman and who was well respected in the community. This man was very ill and had been told that he would not live long. He sent for brother Lard, and said to him: Mr. Lard, I would not have you think that I have sent for you with the idea that you will help me in any way. I know that soon I shall die, and that I will be in torment ere long. Brother Lard asked Why dont you feel there is any hope for you?
Hope, Mr. Lard? Dont talk to me about my having any hope. For a quarter of a century I have
understood the gospel of Christ and my duty concerning that gospel and my soul, but I have refused to obey the gospel of the Lord, though I knew the truth fully. I therefore, am lost! Eternally lost!
I sent for you because I do want you to preach my funeral. I am asking you now to tell all my friends that I was not a Christian, and that as you are preaching the funeral that I am in torment. I want you to tell them that I asked you to inform them. They may be a warning to others that a life of disobedience is fatal.
Still, it may not move others to obedience, but I do not want to die without making an effort to be of service to others who are as careless as I have been. This is a request of a dying friend. Please grant it.
Satan knows that one sure way to cause people to lose their soul is to discourage their obedience to the gospel of Christ. A decision to delay obedience to the gospel is the same as the decision to reject the gospel. Satan works to persuade the young and the old, that putting on Christ in baptism is something they can do some day but it is not necessary today.
In Ecclesiastes 12:1, Solomon encourages Remember your Creator in the days of your youth, before the difficult days come, and the years draw near when you say I have no pleasure in them.
The writer of Hebrews admonishes Today, if you will hear His voice, do not harden your hearts. (Hebrews 4:17)
To the wavering Christian, he adds Beware, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief in departing
from the living God; but exhort one another daily, while it is called Today lest any of you be hardened through
the deceitfulness of sin. (Hebrews 3:12-13)
Whatever would keep you from standing justified before God in Judgment take care of it today.
Dont procrastinate. Dont delay
