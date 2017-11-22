November 22 Devotion

    November 22 Devotion

    Id Rather Be a Dog


    And when He had given thanks John 6:11


    Rev. William Biederwolf once shocked his audience by saying, Id rather be a dog with gratitude enough to wag his tail than to be a man with a soul so contemptibly mean as to sit down at the table three times a day and gulp down the food God has provided and never once lift my heart in thanksgiving.

    We might not put it like that, but the point is well taken. When Jesus told us to pray,     Give us this day our daily bread, He was teaching us dependence upon Him for daily provision     (Matthew 6:11). Even our Lord paused to give thanks before breaking the bread in John 6.

    Saying grace shouldnt be a perfunctory act, and we shouldnt use the same words each time.

    Try praying an original prayer at each meal.

    At breakfast: Lord, thanks for giving someone enough wisdom to invent high-fiber cereal.

    At lunch: Lord, thanks for this food, but keep me from eating too much of it.

    And at supper? Well, you could say, Lord, Id rather be a dog than fail to thank You for this meatloaf.

    Whatever words you use, learn to thank God for giving you this day your daily bread.





    David Jeremiah
    bringin' em back ~ to the Dodge Mahal !!....

    Where old Magnums can find a home.. :angel:
