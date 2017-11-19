Sunday November 19 Devotion

A Living Sacrifice....
In Romans 12:1-2, the apostle Paul writes: I appeal to you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship. Do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that you may prove what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.
In the Old Testament, the people offered God dead sacrifices. That is what they were commanded to do, offer sacrifices of bulls and goats and grain. But how can we present our bodies as a living sacrifice? And what are the mercies of God? These are the mercies of God: holiness, righteousness through Jesus Christ, inclusion in the kingdom, salvation. Romans chapter 11 explains how we are part of Israel, grafted in, though we don't deserve it.
Now I've read this verse a hundred times, but this week I have been pondering on what it really means for my life. The mercies of God, meaning that God exists and actually cares about us. You may know I came to Knoxville, to the University to study physics, specifically the physics of stars. And let me tell you, stars are big, and they are extremely far away. A million earths could fit inside the sun, and light takes 8 minutes to get here from there. Yet God cares about us. He created the solar system, the galaxies and the planets.
It's really amazing. He created star systems so far away it would take the light 10,000 years to get here. And there are 10,000 stars visible with the naked eye from the earth's surface, millions if you have a 3" telescope. But we are the center of the universe, spiritually speaking. Do you realize how pointless it would be if he did not care? If we were robots without a free will. But we're not. God so loved the world that he sent his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.
And as he sacrificed his son, he expects us to sacrifice our lives, by devoting our lives to Him. That means our aim should be to glorify God in everything we say and do, all day every day. That is the only way to be holy and acceptable to God. Yet we're not perfect. For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. He knows that. But he still expects us to give our lives to him. Not let me give a recent example, from my own life. My wife and I have lived this out many times. We get a medical bill, coming out of nowhere (of course we remember the visit), but its large, hundreds of dollars, and we don't know how we are going to pay, and is it right, have they got it wrong, we've got to get to the bottom of this. And of course it's right, we owe the money, what do we do? The fact is that I often forget that the same God that created the Sun and the Earth, all my money and everything I have belongs to him.
And I am to use it for his glory. So if he wants to send me a bill that I can't afford to pay, he'll provide a way. He always provides a way. What God wants is for me (and my wife) to trust him. Apply this to your life. James says in James 1:2, Count it all joy, my brethren, when you meet various trials, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness, and let steadfastness have its full effect that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. This is a hard saying, but it is also the only way to have true joy in life.
If you focus on your suffering, on your injustice, instead of living for others, then it is lonely and grim. And it's sinful. So what shall we do? I'll turn to another hard saying: But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. For if you love those who love you, what reward have you? ... You therefore, must be perfect, as your heavenly father is perfect. Matthew 5:44-48.
Be perfect. We have a way of compartmentalizing our faith, and our life so that Sunday is for God and well I have to work and sleep and eat, so when I worship, that's God's time, but I can do what I want with the rest of the time. Because God gave us Son, and his Word, and his Church, he expects us to respond in faith and obedience, all the time.
