November 12 Devotion

Collapse
X
Collapse
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous Next
  • #1

    November 12 Devotion

    Testing Time

    Psalm 15

    David, in this short psalm, asks a question and answers it. The question is simply what kind of person is the kind that God will allow in his presence? David gives us a checklist for integrity:

    · Do you keep your integrity everywhere you go, or is left behind on the road?

    · Do you do the right thing, no matter where you are?

    · Are you truthfulboth in your words and in your thoughts?

    · Is slander pleasant for you, or do you measure your words?

    · Are you one who feels that other people deserve the hard time you give them?

    · If you hear someone complaining about one of your friends, do you join the chorus?

    · Do you hold the malignant in esteem or in contempt?

    · Do you uphold other Christians?

    · When you give your word, do you perform it, even when its clear that its going to cost you?

    · When your friend or relative asks to borrow, are you quick to see this as a money-making opportunity, or a chance to help?

    · Are you known to be someone who can be influenced by a gift?

    All these things have a common thread: You can do what pleases Godor your going to be justifying yourself. Can you hear the excuses? My wife will never know. It was only a little white lie. He deserved what he got. I was just making conversation; I never thought anyone would take it seriously. Circumstances have changed. Hey, its moneyI should get a fair return. Its standard business practice.

    Integrity is not a commodity so much as it is a style. You do things honestly because youre honest, not because honesty is the best policy. You walk the strait and narrow because thats the direction youre going.

    The list of questions is three thousand years old. It was written by a king who understood the temptations and pressures at the top. Things havent changed much, have they?

    Lord, in your mercy lead us in the strait and narrow. The way is hard and the road rough, but its the one that leads to You.






    ************************************************** **
    www.becomingcloser.org/
    .


    bringin' em back ~ to the Dodge Mahal !!....

    Where old Magnums can find a home.. :angel:
    Tags: None
Previous Next

Visitor

Collapse

Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Latest Group Topics

Collapse
View All
Working...
X