Sept. 25 Devo ~ Are YOU Ready?

    Ready or Not?

    He who testifies to these things says, "Surely I am coming quickly." Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus!Revelation 22:20

    Half of all Americans today claim to be born again. Even more claim to believe in God. If you want to apply a real litmus test to your relationship with God, or lack thereof, then lets say, for the sake of a point, that we knew Jesus Christ was coming back exactly 15 minutes from now. How would that grab you?

    If your heart jumps and you say, as the apostle John did, Even so, come, Lord Jesus! then I would say your life is right with God.

    But if your heart sinks and you say, Fifteen minutes? I have some big-time repenting to do, then I would say your life is not right with Him.

    A person who is walking with God as he or she ought to should always be looking forward to the Lords return. A person who really knows God should always be a little homesick for Heaven. Are you?

    If Jesus Christ were to return today (and He could), would you be ready? Jesus said, One will be taken and the other left (Matthew 24:40). Some people will be left when the Lord comes for His church. What would happen to you?

    And there is always the possibility that death could come. You dont know for sure. No one does. What if this were your last opportunity to get right with God, and you let it slip by because you thought there would be a tomorrow, there would always be another opportunity? You dont know that.

    The Bible tells us that the prophet Isaiah went to King Hezekiah and said, Thus says the Lord: Set your house in order, for you shall die, and not live (2 Kings 20:1). Are you prepared to meet God? Dont wait. Get your life right with Him now.








    Pastor Greg Laurie/Harvest Daily Devotion
