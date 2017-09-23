Sept. 25 Devo ~ Are YOU Ready?

Ready or Not?
He who testifies to these things says, "Surely I am coming quickly." Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus!Revelation 22:20
Half of all Americans today claim to be born again. Even more claim to believe in God. If you want to apply a real litmus test to your relationship with God, or lack thereof, then lets say, for the sake of a point, that we knew Jesus Christ was coming back exactly 15 minutes from now. How would that grab you?
If your heart jumps and you say, as the apostle John did, Even so, come, Lord Jesus! then I would say your life is right with God.
But if your heart sinks and you say, Fifteen minutes? I have some big-time repenting to do, then I would say your life is not right with Him.
A person who is walking with God as he or she ought to should always be looking forward to the Lords return. A person who really knows God should always be a little homesick for Heaven. Are you?
If Jesus Christ were to return today (and He could), would you be ready? Jesus said, One will be taken and the other left (Matthew 24:40). Some people will be left when the Lord comes for His church. What would happen to you?
And there is always the possibility that death could come. You dont know for sure. No one does. What if this were your last opportunity to get right with God, and you let it slip by because you thought there would be a tomorrow, there would always be another opportunity? You dont know that.
The Bible tells us that the prophet Isaiah went to King Hezekiah and said, Thus says the Lord: Set your house in order, for you shall die, and not live (2 Kings 20:1). Are you prepared to meet God? Dont wait. Get your life right with Him now.
Pastor Greg Laurie/Harvest Daily Devotion
