Sept. 21 Devo

Jesus Speaks of Living Water
Jesus had been very successful and this had created enmity and hatred among the religious leaders when they observed that more people were flocking to hear Jesus and were being baptized by His disciples than John. Jesus left Judea because He was not ready to engage in conflict with them. They departed to Galilee by way of Samaria (John 4:1-4). The record states that He needed to go through Samaria. Jesus never did anything in a haphazard way. Since there were other routes that could have been taken Jesus deliberately chose this route. This indicates that Jesus wanted to reach some of the Samaritans, because they had the right to the Gospel of the Kingdom as all other people.
The Jews were very hostile toward them, because they viewed them as biological and religious half-breeds, considering their history. They were a mixed race who developed because of intermarriages between earlier Hebrews of the northern kingdom of Israel and the Assyrian settlers in Israel following the captivity of the northern kingdom in 722-21 B.C. But such racial prejudice and bigotry were of no consideration to our Lord because He came to unite both Jew and Gentile (all mankind) into one new body (Eph. 2:14-16). Coming to a city of Samaria, called Sychar, near the well of Jacob, Jesus was resting because of being weary (stressing His humanity) while the disciples had gone to buy food. A Samaritan woman came to draw water, and Jesus asked her for a drink. This startled her and she could not understand why a Jew would ask a Samaritan woman for a drink (v. 9-10). She asked Jesus How is it that You, being a Jew, ask a drink from me, a Samaritan woman? Jesus broke the barriers of nationality and orthodox Jewish custom of speaking to a woman in public.
Jesus replied, If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, Give Me a drink, you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water. The woman said to Him, Sir, You have nothing to draw with, and the well is deep. Where then do You get that living water? Are You greater than our father Jacob, who gave us the well, and drank from it himself, as well as his sons and his livestock? (v. 11-12). Jesus answered and said to her, Whoever drinks of this water will thirst again, but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. But the water that I shall give him will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life. The woman said to Him, Sir, give me this water, that I may not thirst, nor come here to draw.
This lady did not comprehend what Jesus meant as He spoke of living water. This misunderstanding was not new to Jesus. In chapter 2 of John, the people misunderstood what Jesus meant when He said, Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up. He was speaking of the temple of His body (John2:19-21). In chapter 3 of John, Nicodemus did not understand how the new birth would work (John 3:3-5). I doubt that it isnt any different with us today. We become so consumed by the physical and material things of this life that we lose our spiritual discernment and fail to realize that what the Lord offers us is far more important than anything this world can give us. Many have therefore, lost their souls over material and physical things of this life (Mk. 8:36).
When Jesus answered and said to her, If you knew the gift of God it is my personal view He was speaking of Himself as the gift of God (John 3:16; 2 Cor. 9:15), and His ability to provide eternal life to those who receive Him (John 1:11-13). When Jesus spoke of living water He was referring to Himself symbolically. Note how He referred to Himself as the Living Bread (John 6:51). Jesus supplies the water of life as He spoke of the Spirit (John 7:38-39; cf. Rev. 7:17). The living water of which Jesus spoke would banish the thirst forever. Isaiah, the great prophet, said, They shall not hunger or thirst (Isa. 49:10). The Psalmist said, For with You is the fountain of life (Psa. 36:9). The weeping prophet, Jeremiah, said, that it is the Lord who is the fountain of living water (Jer. 17:13).
Jesus gives living water fully and freely to all who will come to Him for salvation. Jesus said, Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light (Matt. 11:28-30). As you render obedience to the gospel (Mk. 16:15-16) and devote your life to serving the Lord until death (Rev. 2:10) you will live in the Heavenly City of God eternally.
Guy Roberson
Jesus had been very successful and this had created enmity and hatred among the religious leaders when they observed that more people were flocking to hear Jesus and were being baptized by His disciples than John. Jesus left Judea because He was not ready to engage in conflict with them. They departed to Galilee by way of Samaria (John 4:1-4). The record states that He needed to go through Samaria. Jesus never did anything in a haphazard way. Since there were other routes that could have been taken Jesus deliberately chose this route. This indicates that Jesus wanted to reach some of the Samaritans, because they had the right to the Gospel of the Kingdom as all other people.
The Jews were very hostile toward them, because they viewed them as biological and religious half-breeds, considering their history. They were a mixed race who developed because of intermarriages between earlier Hebrews of the northern kingdom of Israel and the Assyrian settlers in Israel following the captivity of the northern kingdom in 722-21 B.C. But such racial prejudice and bigotry were of no consideration to our Lord because He came to unite both Jew and Gentile (all mankind) into one new body (Eph. 2:14-16). Coming to a city of Samaria, called Sychar, near the well of Jacob, Jesus was resting because of being weary (stressing His humanity) while the disciples had gone to buy food. A Samaritan woman came to draw water, and Jesus asked her for a drink. This startled her and she could not understand why a Jew would ask a Samaritan woman for a drink (v. 9-10). She asked Jesus How is it that You, being a Jew, ask a drink from me, a Samaritan woman? Jesus broke the barriers of nationality and orthodox Jewish custom of speaking to a woman in public.
Jesus replied, If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, Give Me a drink, you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water. The woman said to Him, Sir, You have nothing to draw with, and the well is deep. Where then do You get that living water? Are You greater than our father Jacob, who gave us the well, and drank from it himself, as well as his sons and his livestock? (v. 11-12). Jesus answered and said to her, Whoever drinks of this water will thirst again, but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. But the water that I shall give him will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life. The woman said to Him, Sir, give me this water, that I may not thirst, nor come here to draw.
This lady did not comprehend what Jesus meant as He spoke of living water. This misunderstanding was not new to Jesus. In chapter 2 of John, the people misunderstood what Jesus meant when He said, Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up. He was speaking of the temple of His body (John2:19-21). In chapter 3 of John, Nicodemus did not understand how the new birth would work (John 3:3-5). I doubt that it isnt any different with us today. We become so consumed by the physical and material things of this life that we lose our spiritual discernment and fail to realize that what the Lord offers us is far more important than anything this world can give us. Many have therefore, lost their souls over material and physical things of this life (Mk. 8:36).
When Jesus answered and said to her, If you knew the gift of God it is my personal view He was speaking of Himself as the gift of God (John 3:16; 2 Cor. 9:15), and His ability to provide eternal life to those who receive Him (John 1:11-13). When Jesus spoke of living water He was referring to Himself symbolically. Note how He referred to Himself as the Living Bread (John 6:51). Jesus supplies the water of life as He spoke of the Spirit (John 7:38-39; cf. Rev. 7:17). The living water of which Jesus spoke would banish the thirst forever. Isaiah, the great prophet, said, They shall not hunger or thirst (Isa. 49:10). The Psalmist said, For with You is the fountain of life (Psa. 36:9). The weeping prophet, Jeremiah, said, that it is the Lord who is the fountain of living water (Jer. 17:13).
Jesus gives living water fully and freely to all who will come to Him for salvation. Jesus said, Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light (Matt. 11:28-30). As you render obedience to the gospel (Mk. 16:15-16) and devote your life to serving the Lord until death (Rev. 2:10) you will live in the Heavenly City of God eternally.
Guy Roberson