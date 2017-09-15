Sept 19 Devo

Reality
Reality is not a concept on a TV show. Reality is meeting life head-on, good or bad.
Reality is: Going to work and earning a paycheck.
Dealing with people -those who like you and those who dont.
Paying bills for normal, everyday things like utilities and insurance.
Seeing things that need repairs (car, house, etc.) and taking action to repair them.
Meeting deadlines for work or school.
Knowing that life is made up of successes and failures.
Wanting something and knowing that you cant afford it.
Looking in the mirror and knowing that you are aging and that it will continue, no
matter how you try to slow it down or cover it up.
Seeing your parents and your children grow older before your eyes.
Knowing that people are depending on you - some for direction, some for support,
some for encouragement.
Going to a doctor and hearing that your blood pressure or blood sugar levels are
abnormal and making decisions as to what to do about it.
Walking into a hospital and seeing that accidents and disease come into the lives of
all kinds of people -young and old; rich and poor.
Walking away from a hospital moments after the person you married just died.
Knowing that (unless Jesus comes in your lifetime) you will die, some day, in some manner.
Knowing that some day you will stand before God in the Judgement and give an
account of how you conducted your life.
Knowing that there are people around you who love you and would sacrifice many
things, maybe even their life, for you.
Knowing that God loves you so much that he gave His Son so that you could be saved
(John 3:16).