Devo for Sept. 5

Guess Who?!
You know, we all enjoy unexpected surprises. One time a couple received an anonymous gift in the mail. It was a pair of choice tickets to a popular concert accompanied only by a note that said, Guess who?
They racked their brains trying to guess who had sent the tickets.
They thought of several friends, but each couple they called denied having sent the tickets.
The night came for the performance and they attended, thinking that perhaps the donors would make their identity known. But they returned home, still not knowing who had sent them- until they entered their home and found that everything of value had been stolen. Displayed in a prominent place was a note that said, Now you know!
We all need to be aware of getting something for nothing. Jesus warned the Ephesian elders, that after my departure, savage wolves will come in among you not sparing the flock (Acts 20:29).
Let us never forget that the only thing we can be sure of and trust is Gods Word and His promises!
*********************************
Camden Ave Church of Christ
You know, we all enjoy unexpected surprises. One time a couple received an anonymous gift in the mail. It was a pair of choice tickets to a popular concert accompanied only by a note that said, Guess who?
They racked their brains trying to guess who had sent the tickets.
They thought of several friends, but each couple they called denied having sent the tickets.
The night came for the performance and they attended, thinking that perhaps the donors would make their identity known. But they returned home, still not knowing who had sent them- until they entered their home and found that everything of value had been stolen. Displayed in a prominent place was a note that said, Now you know!
We all need to be aware of getting something for nothing. Jesus warned the Ephesian elders, that after my departure, savage wolves will come in among you not sparing the flock (Acts 20:29).
Let us never forget that the only thing we can be sure of and trust is Gods Word and His promises!
*********************************
Camden Ave Church of Christ