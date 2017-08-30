Devo for Sept 3

Praise the Lord
Psalm 30:4-12
If you will scan through the Psalms you will notice an interesting fact: the Psalmists frequently command us to "praise the Lord." And not just the reader; in varying Psalms we find that animals, plants and geography are to praise him too. Which brings us quite naturally to the question, "Why? Why would God need our praise?"
If you want the right answers, you have to ask the right questions. The right question is not "need" but "deserve." And he does indeed deserve our praise.
· The righteous God is also the forgiving God. His righteousness would seem to condemn us, the unrighteousbut his great mercy saves us. Even as he disciplines us, it is for a short while; his favor lasts a lifetime.
· When we begin to feel secure in our own resources, he calls us to account. In so doing he keeps us from presumptuous pride; we are dismayed for a little while, then understand again who he really is.
· Indeed, when we sin, he hears our cry for mercy. From the troubles of our own making he delivers usand surely that is a reason for praise.
Behind all this there is some simple logic.
· If you really want to know someone, and know them well, you must understand their essenceas we might say, we need to know "what makes them tick."
· We may find that they are someone who has done something worthy of praise and respect. It is a form of praise to ask an athlete to give you his autograph.
· We may find that they are worthy of respect because of the burden they beara doctor on call or a president in office.
· We may find them worthy of praise for what they have caused others to do. We have one preacher but many listeners.
So then, would we find God worthy of praise? Think of his mighty works in creation; ponder the sacrifice at the Cross. Think of the burden he bears, that of our sins. Think of those he has inspired over the last two thousand years. Think of who He isthe I AM. If He is not worthy, then praise should not exist.
Father, how often we fail to praise and thank you for all that you do, have done and will do. Open our eyes to the power of praise.
