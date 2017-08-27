August 30 Devo

Closing the Books
Revelation 22:12-14 And behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to give to every one according to his work. 13 I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End, the First and the Last. 14 Blessed are those who do His commandments, that they may have the right to the tree of life, and may enter through the gates into the city.
Dear to the hearts of many Christians (and many others) are the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. In particular there is his masterpiece, the Rings trilogy. The work is very long; cold winter nights are often used for reading such. But no matter how long the work, there must be an end to it. We simply dont accept a work without an ending to it. Evil must be defeated; the good must be rewarded and everyone then lives happily ever after.
Thats also a good picture of what is happening here. There are many interpretations of Revelation, but almost all agree: Jesus, the Christ, will someday return. That is agreed. When, on the other hand, is the subject of lively debate, mingled with cautionfor none of us really know.
His return is not simply to revisit as a tourist. He is coming to judge the living and the dead. We need to understand his concept of judgment:
· It is a negative, in that those who have deserved worse than they got will be further punished (but see below).
· It is a positive in that those whose deeds need his rewardand he is generous in his rewardwill be given such.
Some of us, however, will not be receiving the judgment of our sins. Some of us will present a defense at the judgment throne which we know to be secure: the blood of Jesus as atonement for our sins. Thats what is meant by those who wash their robes. They will see their sin as forgivenand yet receive what is their due as reward.
Because we are forgiven, we will be alive forever (the tree of life shown here). We will be the legitimate citizens of the kingdom of God. The glory is such that it must be put in this symbolic language; it will nonetheless be quite real.
But what of reward? Christ teaches us that even the least of our good deeds will be rewarded; a cup of water in his name, to picture such deeds. As God closes the books on us, our sins will be washed off the page; our good works rewarded. It is not fair; it is mercy, and mercy triumphs over judgment.
The day is coming when all of our unnoticed obedience will be known. Be of good heart; your redemption draweth nigh.
Lord, so often the weariness of the day blinds us to your reward. Renew our strength so that we may renew our obedience.
