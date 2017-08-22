August 24-25 Devo

Could It Be Today?
In yesterdays devotional, we looked at Matthew 24 and some of the things people worry about today that are going on in our world earthquakes, famine, pestilence, war, and rumors of war.
Now, it is easy to be concerned about these things, but earlier in that passage in verse 3 we find out why we should not worry,
Now as He sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to Him privately, saying, Tell us, when will these things be? And what will be the sign of Your coming, and of the end of the age?
Jesus was answering the question about the signs of His return, and what will point to the end of the age. That is why He said, When you see these things begin to come to pass, it is not time to start worrying.
It is time to lift up your head because He is coming soon! Hallelujah!
Think about it. When you open up the paper today and read about the things happening in the Middle East, it seems like Bible prophecy is being fulfilled almost on a weekly basis. What a time we are living in!
Beloved, Christ is going to return, and from the way things are shaping up, it is not far off at all. I want to live like He is coming back today, and I want to plan and work like He wont be back for a hundred years.
But it could be any day.
Jesus is coming soon. Are you ready to meet Him? Think about it. Are you living in a way that you know when Jesus Christ comes, you wont be ashamed at His coming? I pray you will be able to look up with a joyful face and heart and say, Come, Lord Jesus, come quickly!
© 2017 Answers with Bayless Conley
