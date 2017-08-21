August 23 Devo

No Fear
People tend to worry in these days about world events. In Matthew 24:6-7, Jesus tells us this,
And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places.
Jesus said, When these things happen, dont be troubled. Dont worry. They must come to pass. Think about some of those things.
Earthquakes in various places. I have been told that around the world earthquakes are increasing both in frequency and in size. They are happening more and more, and they are getting worse and worse. It is a sign, my friend.
Jesus mentions pestilences diseases without cures. Ring any bells? There are certain nations where it is reported that 50 percent of the population is infected with AIDS. It is rampant in many countries of the world. It is an incredible problem even in our own country.
Jesus points to famines. There is drought, which is causing famines, which is causing starvation around the world.
Then Jesus talks about wars, rumors of wars, nation against nation, kingdom against kingdom. You cant turn on the news without hearing about some terrorist attack. There are countries today aggressively pursuing nuclear capabilities. Nations are poised against one another.
The leaders of our nation and other nations make decisions that affect literally the whole world. It seems like the world is on fire! Things are hanging in the balance.
Our response? It should not be fear, but rather recognition that these things must come to pass before Christ returns!
part 2 tomorrow....
