August 20 Devo

The Power of a Word
Proverbs 12:18 gives us some valuable advice,
There is one who speaks like the piercings of a sword, but the tongue of the wise promotes health.
Did you ever know someone who is good at making cutting remarks? They spoke like the piercings of a sword?
Over twenty years ago I was at the house of some friends. We were all just kind of hanging out and I made a comment to one of the brothers in the family. It was a clever little comment and was basically meant to take a jab at him.
A couple of the family members heard it and snickered and said, Oh, way to go, Bayless! You got him! But as soon as I said it, his countenance fell, and my heart just sank. While I looked for an opportunity to apologize to him that night, I didn't do it because he ended up leaving early.
Ive regretted that comment ever since. I repented, and the blood of Jesus Christ cleansed me from that sin. But you know what? Those words were out, and I couldnt get them back.
Shortly after that night, he went feet first into a very destructive lifestyle involving his sexuality. I have to think that quite possibly my words pushed him away from God. It may have been that little jab of the sword that pushed him off the edge.
The New Testament says in Ephesians 4:29, Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth but only that which is good for edification or for building up that it may minister grace to the hearers.
Are your words ministering grace to those who hear them? Are they building up? Or are they tearing down?
