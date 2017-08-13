August 16 Devo

    August 16 Devo

    The Master Musician

    In his later years Beethoven spent hours playing a broken harpsichord. The instrument was worthless. Keys were missing. Strings stretched. It was out of tune, harsh on the ears. Nonetheless the great pianist would play till tears came down his cheeks. Youd think he was hearing the sublime. He was. He was deaf. Beethoven was hearing the sound the instrument should make, not the one it did make.

    Maybe you feel like Beethovens harpsichord? Out of tuneinadequateyour service ill-timed or insignificant? Ever wonder what God does when the instrument is broken? How does the Master respond when the keys dont work? Does he demand a replacement? Or does he patiently tune until he hears the song he longs to hear? If youve asked those questions (and who hasnt), I want you to know that the Master Musician fixes what we cant and hears music when we dont! And He loves to hear the music that comes from your life.






    Read more When God Whispers Your Name / Max Lucado
