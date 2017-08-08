August 13 Devo

Flashlight
Psalm 119:104-106 ~ And since only your rules can give me wisdom and understanding, no wonder I hate every false teaching.
105 Your words are a flashlight to light the path ahead of me and keep me from stumbling. 106 Ive said it once and Ill say it again and again: I will obey these wonderful laws of yours.
One dictionary of naval slang put it this way: Flashlighta long, cylindrical tube in which one stores dead batteries. Whether in the bowels of a battleship or just on a camping trip, the flashlight is useless without good batteries. The lantern needs fuel as well. You have to get the light from somewhereor you will never find your way back to the tent.
But after youve been camping for a little while, your behavior changes. You still have the flashlightbut this time you remembered to buy new batteries. Neat, tidy and orderlyuntil those batteries go dead after they help your kids read comic books all night. You then progress to the absolute master of flashlights: a drawer full of batteries, all sizes, ready to be used. Of course, by this time your children have grown and are grumbling about the batteries that your grandchildren use.
The light of Scripture is like that. At first you find that the comfort from Gods word is just not there. But someone takes you aside, explains how God is workingand if you follow their instructions, it works for you. How it helps the new Christian to have someone to join in prayer! After that, it becomes easierfor a while. God now allows a bigger test in your life. You must search his word diligently; when you do, you will have Gods own light in your lifenot light borrowed, but light for you.
When you get to the point where you never run out of spiritual batteries, your view of the world changes. As a beginner you still accepted much of the worlds viewbut now the light is clearer, your view has changed.
Still, there is the fact that some dont grow; they wither. One reason for this is the question of commitment. In my fathers time a mans word was expected to be his bond. A man who gave his word to Christ felt bound by the promise. Today, such commitment is rarer. But still, promises past and promises future define your honesty. What have you promised the Lord?
If youre like most of us, you have promised to keep the faith. Thats what you told him, perhaps in other words. The operative verb there is keep. It does not mean had it at one time or other but something we cling to continuously. And why do we cling to it? Because it is too precious to throw away. Is your faith a keeper?
Lord, do not let us become backsliders who ease away from you; rather, let us be those who patiently wait on you.
*********************************************
www.becomingcloser.org/
Psalm 119:104-106 ~ And since only your rules can give me wisdom and understanding, no wonder I hate every false teaching.
105 Your words are a flashlight to light the path ahead of me and keep me from stumbling. 106 Ive said it once and Ill say it again and again: I will obey these wonderful laws of yours.
One dictionary of naval slang put it this way: Flashlighta long, cylindrical tube in which one stores dead batteries. Whether in the bowels of a battleship or just on a camping trip, the flashlight is useless without good batteries. The lantern needs fuel as well. You have to get the light from somewhereor you will never find your way back to the tent.
But after youve been camping for a little while, your behavior changes. You still have the flashlightbut this time you remembered to buy new batteries. Neat, tidy and orderlyuntil those batteries go dead after they help your kids read comic books all night. You then progress to the absolute master of flashlights: a drawer full of batteries, all sizes, ready to be used. Of course, by this time your children have grown and are grumbling about the batteries that your grandchildren use.
The light of Scripture is like that. At first you find that the comfort from Gods word is just not there. But someone takes you aside, explains how God is workingand if you follow their instructions, it works for you. How it helps the new Christian to have someone to join in prayer! After that, it becomes easierfor a while. God now allows a bigger test in your life. You must search his word diligently; when you do, you will have Gods own light in your lifenot light borrowed, but light for you.
When you get to the point where you never run out of spiritual batteries, your view of the world changes. As a beginner you still accepted much of the worlds viewbut now the light is clearer, your view has changed.
Still, there is the fact that some dont grow; they wither. One reason for this is the question of commitment. In my fathers time a mans word was expected to be his bond. A man who gave his word to Christ felt bound by the promise. Today, such commitment is rarer. But still, promises past and promises future define your honesty. What have you promised the Lord?
If youre like most of us, you have promised to keep the faith. Thats what you told him, perhaps in other words. The operative verb there is keep. It does not mean had it at one time or other but something we cling to continuously. And why do we cling to it? Because it is too precious to throw away. Is your faith a keeper?
Lord, do not let us become backsliders who ease away from you; rather, let us be those who patiently wait on you.
*********************************************
www.becomingcloser.org/