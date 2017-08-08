August 13 Devo

    August 13 Devo

    Flashlight

    Psalm 119:104-106 ~ And since only your rules can give me wisdom and understanding, no wonder I hate every false teaching.
    105 Your words are a flashlight to light the path ahead of me and keep me from stumbling. 106 Ive said it once and Ill say it again and again: I will obey these wonderful laws of yours.

    One dictionary of naval slang put it this way: Flashlighta long, cylindrical tube in which one stores dead batteries. Whether in the bowels of a battleship or just on a camping trip, the flashlight is useless without good batteries. The lantern needs fuel as well. You have to get the light from somewhereor you will never find your way back to the tent.

    But after youve been camping for a little while, your behavior changes. You still have the flashlightbut this time you remembered to buy new batteries. Neat, tidy and orderlyuntil those batteries go dead after they help your kids read comic books all night. You then progress to the absolute master of flashlights: a drawer full of batteries, all sizes, ready to be used. Of course, by this time your children have grown and are grumbling about the batteries that your grandchildren use.

    The light of Scripture is like that. At first you find that the comfort from Gods word is just not there. But someone takes you aside, explains how God is workingand if you follow their instructions, it works for you. How it helps the new Christian to have someone to join in prayer! After that, it becomes easierfor a while. God now allows a bigger test in your life. You must search his word diligently; when you do, you will have Gods own light in your lifenot light borrowed, but light for you.

    When you get to the point where you never run out of spiritual batteries, your view of the world changes. As a beginner you still accepted much of the worlds viewbut now the light is clearer, your view has changed.

    Still, there is the fact that some dont grow; they wither. One reason for this is the question of commitment. In my fathers time a mans word was expected to be his bond. A man who gave his word to Christ felt bound by the promise. Today, such commitment is rarer. But still, promises past and promises future define your honesty. What have you promised the Lord?

    If youre like most of us, you have promised to keep the faith. Thats what you told him, perhaps in other words. The operative verb there is keep. It does not mean had it at one time or other but something we cling to continuously. And why do we cling to it? Because it is too precious to throw away. Is your faith a keeper?

    Lord, do not let us become backsliders who ease away from you; rather, let us be those who patiently wait on you.







