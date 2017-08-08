August 11/12 Devo

Sacrificial Following
The biggest threat to the church today is fans who call themselves Christians but arent actually interested in following Christ. They want to be close enough to Jesus to get all the benefits, but not so close that it requires anything from them.
This is a quote by Kyle Idleman from his famous book, Not a Fan. Nodding your head to this quote is easy to do, but reflecting on it personally pierces the ego.
The Church spends much time emphasizing the grace of God, but the Church often under-emphasizes the sacrifice of the Christ follower. The closer we get to Christ, the more the relationship asks from us. This might seem like its an obligatory responsibility, but in reality it is lifes greatest opportunity.
In Matthew 16:25, Jesus offers a paradoxical approach to what it means to follow Him: For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will find it. (NIV) Jesus says that real meaning in life comes from following not what we think is best, but rather by doing what He knows is best. That means we must die to our own opinions and judgments and submit to the plans of God, no matter how uncomfortable or inconvenient those plans appear to be.
This is a great sacrifice, but it is in these sacrifices that we experience the loving plans of God.
God demonstrated a life of sacrifice through the incarnation, making the greatest sacrifice for the sins of the world. Because of this, we must ask, He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us allhow will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things? (Romans 8:32, NIV)
God has plans for you and for me. These plans often require a great deal of sacrifice and trust. But if we look to the cross for our example, nothing is worth clinging to that we know God wants us to sacrifice for Him.
Hunter Kallay / WCTL.org/
