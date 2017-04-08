Aug. 5/6 Devo

Marching On and On I can relate to some of Ken Stegalls experiences, can you? In the midst of some major changes in the lives of my own family, Ken provides a poignant reminder of what is most important. Maybe his thoughts will help you, too. In an article entitled, Time Marches On, Ken writes: For some of us its a memory; for others, youre facing it now. Sending your child off to school for the first time! I was twenty-six years old. In the words of a good friend of mine, I could sort tigers! I could handle anything. Nothing rattled me. Until I saw my little girl all dressed up in her new dress with a new book-satchel (before the days of backpacks), with this huge smile on her big-girl face ready to go to school. If someone had told me that I would have teared up, I would have laughed. But I wasnt laughing! Time marches on. And then, about 12 years later, we made a trip to Searcy, Arkansas to drop her off at college. The feeling came back. Maybe worse. The epitome of mixed-emotions! We all knew it was going to be tough. She had told me, Daddy, I know Im going to call you and beg you to let me come home. Dont let me. Easier said than done! Time marches on. This year, Janis and I have two grandchildren starting college. Their parents will have to remind themselves, like we did As much as this hurts, its the way its supposed to be. It would really be sad if they were never willing/able to leave the nest. Its hard when emotions get piled up together, isnt it? Happy Proud Sad - all at the same time. Time marches on. So, as someone who now has all these experiences under my belt, let me give those of you who are on the front-end of this journey a bit of advice. The one thing that is the most important from where Janis and I are now is, did you teach them to love the Lord? If you did, then all that other stuff that you would worry about its taken care of. Things like, Will they go to church faithfully? What kind of clothes will they wear? What will they do when they are on a date? What will they be doing for entertainment? What will they do when their friends want to do something they know is wrong? What kind of person will they choose to marry? What are you doing to ensure that they love the Lord more than anything or anyone else in the world? Remember Time marches on. And you cant back it up! * Do your family members love the Lord? Lets personalize it: do YOU love the Lord? How we answer the latter question will impact our answer to the first. There are a multitude of reasons to love the Lord, but the greatest is that He died for us so that we can be saved from our sins and receive the gift of eternal life (Romans 6:23). God will save those who place their faith and trust in Jesus (Acts 16:30-31), turn from their sins in repentance (Acts 17:30-31), confess Jesus before men (Romans 10:9-10), and are baptized (immersed) into Christ for the forgiveness of sins (Acts 2:38). He will continue to cleanse from sin those who continue to walk in the light of His Word (1 John 1:7). Friends and family, if we love the Lord, then were going to do what He says. Jesus said, If you love Me, keep My commandments (John 14:15). Do YOU love the Lord? Wont YOU do what He says? Wont YOU teach your family and friends to do the same? Ken Stegall is so right Time marches on. But he who does the will of God abides forever (1 John 2:17). ************************************************** ***************************** LIVING WATER An Outreach Publication of the Church of Christ
Marching On and On I can relate to some of Ken Stegalls experiences, can you? In the midst of some major changes in the lives of my own family, Ken provides a poignant reminder of what is most important. Maybe his thoughts will help you, too. In an article entitled, Time Marches On, Ken writes: For some of us its a memory; for others, youre facing it now. Sending your child off to school for the first time! I was twenty-six years old. In the words of a good friend of mine, I could sort tigers! I could handle anything. Nothing rattled me. Until I saw my little girl all dressed up in her new dress with a new book-satchel (before the days of backpacks), with this huge smile on her big-girl face ready to go to school. If someone had told me that I would have teared up, I would have laughed. But I wasnt laughing! Time marches on. And then, about 12 years later, we made a trip to Searcy, Arkansas to drop her off at college. The feeling came back. Maybe worse. The epitome of mixed-emotions! We all knew it was going to be tough. She had told me, Daddy, I know Im going to call you and beg you to let me come home. Dont let me. Easier said than done! Time marches on. This year, Janis and I have two grandchildren starting college. Their parents will have to remind themselves, like we did As much as this hurts, its the way its supposed to be. It would really be sad if they were never willing/able to leave the nest. Its hard when emotions get piled up together, isnt it? Happy Proud Sad - all at the same time. Time marches on. So, as someone who now has all these experiences under my belt, let me give those of you who are on the front-end of this journey a bit of advice. The one thing that is the most important from where Janis and I are now is, did you teach them to love the Lord? If you did, then all that other stuff that you would worry about its taken care of. Things like, Will they go to church faithfully? What kind of clothes will they wear? What will they do when they are on a date? What will they be doing for entertainment? What will they do when their friends want to do something they know is wrong? What kind of person will they choose to marry? What are you doing to ensure that they love the Lord more than anything or anyone else in the world? Remember Time marches on. And you cant back it up! * Do your family members love the Lord? Lets personalize it: do YOU love the Lord? How we answer the latter question will impact our answer to the first. There are a multitude of reasons to love the Lord, but the greatest is that He died for us so that we can be saved from our sins and receive the gift of eternal life (Romans 6:23). God will save those who place their faith and trust in Jesus (Acts 16:30-31), turn from their sins in repentance (Acts 17:30-31), confess Jesus before men (Romans 10:9-10), and are baptized (immersed) into Christ for the forgiveness of sins (Acts 2:38). He will continue to cleanse from sin those who continue to walk in the light of His Word (1 John 1:7). Friends and family, if we love the Lord, then were going to do what He says. Jesus said, If you love Me, keep My commandments (John 14:15). Do YOU love the Lord? Wont YOU do what He says? Wont YOU teach your family and friends to do the same? Ken Stegall is so right Time marches on. But he who does the will of God abides forever (1 John 2:17). ************************************************** ***************************** LIVING WATER An Outreach Publication of the Church of Christ.
