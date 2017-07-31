Devo for Aug 1/2

Blessed Theft!
Acts 20:35b~
"And remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that He said, 'It is more blessed to give than to receive.'" NKJV
There is a story from the past about a pastor who tells of a widow with little or no income. She had barely enough income to feed and clothe six children. Yet every week she faithfully placed a few dollars in the offering plate. A deacon watched each Sunday and suggested that the lead deacon go to her and assure her that she could use the money instead for her family's benefit.
The lead deacon addressed the widow --- to his chagrin. "Are you trying to steal my blessing?" came her reply. The lead deacon embarrassingly said, "Why, no. That was not my intent." The widow countered with, "You are trying to take away the last thing that gives me dignity and meaning."
The widow through all her turmoil, ups and downs learned the key to giving: It benefits the giver more than the receiver.
Yes, for sure those in poverty and in need of financial aid need help. But the need to give is as important as the need to receive.
Giving prompts us that we live by the Grace provided to each of us by Jesus Christ. The birds of the air and the majestic flowers don't worry for one second and neither should we. Giving provides us a way to express our confidence that Jesus will care for us just as He cares for the birds and the flowers.
Prayer: Father thank you for those who understand Your Kingdom principles and put them into practice not for others but for themselves. In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen!
