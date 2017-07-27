July 31 Devo

The Tenderness of God
For our high priest is able to understand our weaknesses. He was tempted in every way that we are, but he did not sin. Let us, then, feel very sure that we can come before God's throne where there is grace. There we can receive mercy and grace to help us when we need it. Hebrews 4:15-16
When my daughter Jenna was eight, she sang a solo at an appreciation banquet. I agreed to stay home with our other two daughters if my wife would film the performance. When they came home, they had quite a story to tell and quite a tape to show.
Jenna forgot her lines. As she stood onstage in front of a large audience, her mind went blank. Since Denalyn was filming the moment, I saw the crisis through her eyes, the eyes of a mom. You can tell Denalyn is getting nervous the minute Jenna is getting forgetful the camera begins to shake. "It's okay, it's okay," Denalyn's voice assures. She begins singing the words so Jenna will remember. But it's too late. Jenna says "I'm sorry" to the audience, bursts into tears, and bolts off the stage.
At this point Mom drops the camera and runs after Jenna. The camera records the floor and Denalyn's voice saying, "Come here, honey."
Why did Denalyn do that? Why did she drop everything and run after her daughter? (By the way, Jenna recovered. Denalyn dried her tears. The two rehearsed the lyrics. And Jenna sang and received a loud ovation.)
Now, why did Denalyn go to all that trouble? In the great scheme of things, does a social embarrassment matter that much? You know the answer before I tell you. To an eight-year-old girl, it's crucial. And because it was important to Jenna, it was important to Mom.
And because you are God's child, if it's important to you, it's important to God.
************************************************** *
www.biblegateway.com
For our high priest is able to understand our weaknesses. He was tempted in every way that we are, but he did not sin. Let us, then, feel very sure that we can come before God's throne where there is grace. There we can receive mercy and grace to help us when we need it. Hebrews 4:15-16
When my daughter Jenna was eight, she sang a solo at an appreciation banquet. I agreed to stay home with our other two daughters if my wife would film the performance. When they came home, they had quite a story to tell and quite a tape to show.
Jenna forgot her lines. As she stood onstage in front of a large audience, her mind went blank. Since Denalyn was filming the moment, I saw the crisis through her eyes, the eyes of a mom. You can tell Denalyn is getting nervous the minute Jenna is getting forgetful the camera begins to shake. "It's okay, it's okay," Denalyn's voice assures. She begins singing the words so Jenna will remember. But it's too late. Jenna says "I'm sorry" to the audience, bursts into tears, and bolts off the stage.
At this point Mom drops the camera and runs after Jenna. The camera records the floor and Denalyn's voice saying, "Come here, honey."
Why did Denalyn do that? Why did she drop everything and run after her daughter? (By the way, Jenna recovered. Denalyn dried her tears. The two rehearsed the lyrics. And Jenna sang and received a loud ovation.)
Now, why did Denalyn go to all that trouble? In the great scheme of things, does a social embarrassment matter that much? You know the answer before I tell you. To an eight-year-old girl, it's crucial. And because it was important to Jenna, it was important to Mom.
And because you are God's child, if it's important to you, it's important to God.
************************************************** *
www.biblegateway.com