July 27-28 Devo

CHILDREN OF GODS PROMISE
Galatians 4:45 4 But when the fullness of the time had come, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the law, 5 to redeem those who were under the law, that we might receive the adoption as sons.
The law was given as a guardian, a steward of the relationship between God and his people until the promise of the coming Messiah was fulfilled. It was established by God to uphold a standard of holiness and make a way for people to temporarily atone for their sins. God determined the time between the giving of the law and the fulfillment of the promise for our benefit. Not a moment of what went on before Jesus came was wasted.
The Israelites of the Old Testament lived with expectation, waiting for God to fulfill his promises. Like underage heirs, they were subject to their guardian, the lawand that arrangement made them no better off than slaves. But Jesus came to redeem those under the law, that [they] might receive adoption to sonship (v. 5). He was the fulfilled promise that made adoption into Gods eternal family possible.
Believers are children of God. And they share in the mind-blowingly abundant inheritance of the Lord himself! There is no more uncertainty: God calls believers his beloved and they walk in the close, deeply affectionate, committed love of their heavenly Father.
Jesus, thank you for freeing me from doubt, from slavery and from solitude. Thank you for making my adoption into Gods family possible. Amen.
Taken from NIV The Jesus Bible
