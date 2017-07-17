July 20 Devo

My Favorite Team
Proverbs 24:17-20
She is Margaret to her mother; Michelle to her boyfriends and Maggie to her friendsand she is quite a character. Nothing is ever trivial to her. For example, her ex-husband was a graduate of USC. After the bitter divorce, Maggie (a Stanford graduate) let the world know she had two favorite teams: Stanford, of course, and whoever was playing USC. This once went so far as to have her sitting in the Coliseum with the only Oklahoma fan within 500 yards, learning the words to Boomer Sooner. They probably would have lynched him alone, but Maggie is too sexy for that.
Football rivalries are one thing; vengeance on your enemies is another. Vengeance belongs specifically to God. One reason he reserves it from us is this: in our envy, how could we be just? How could we resist the temptation to strut over our fallen enemy?
Of course, we would argue that they deserve it. Perhaps so, but who would you rather have delivering justice: youor God? If you are his child, he will avenge you; he will repay:
· In perfect justicewhich you cant.
· In perfect timingwhich you cant.
· In perfect powerwhich you cant.
Indeed, he has so claimed vengeance that even rejoicing when our enemy falls is prohibited. Why? Because God does not want to reward you for such a thingand therefore may decide to delay or forego his vengeance so that you will learn.
What, after all, is an enemy?
· An enemy is one for whom Christ died. Would you have your petty vengeance prevent his salvation?
· An enemy is one who is in Gods powerwhether he knows it or not. Will not God use that power to bless those who love Him?
· An enemy is one who will remain an enemy as long as we repay evil with evilbut may become a friend if we repay evil with good.
So, do not even rejoice in your enemys failures. Rather, take him to God in prayer; see how your God handles such things.
Lord, it is so hard to restrain ourselves from celebrating our enemys failure. Teach us to see them with your eyeseyes that see one for whom you died.
