July 13 Devo

|The Christian Adventure
|These men who have turned the world upside down have come here also
Acts 17:6
Several decades ago, I read a statement in a book entitled The Strong Name. It was written by a professor at the University of Glasgow. His name was James Stewart. No, he never went to Hollywoodhe had greater things on his mind.
This is what he said:
If we could but show the world that being committed to Christ is no tame, humdrum sheltered monotony, but the most exciting adventure the human spirit could ever know, then those who have been standing outside looking askance at Christ would come crowding in to pay allegiance, and we may well see the greatest spiritual revival since Pentecost.
I wonder what your friends think of your Christianity, of your religion? Is it some tame, humdrum sheltered monotony? Sadly, for some of us our friends could say, That describes it pretty well. Or is it the most exciting adventure the human spirit can ever know? Well, Ill tell you, its going to inevitably be the first and not the latter unless you believe Pauls text: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me (Philippians 4:13 nkjv).
Peter once said to Jesus: See, we have left everything and followed You. What then shall we have? Jesus replied, everyone who has left houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or wife or children or fields for My names sake shall receive a hundred times as much and inherit eternal life (Matthew 19:27, 29).
Following Jesus is an adventure in this life, and as it has been said, the rewards are out of this world.
Dear God, thank You for creating us for adventure and great stories. Help us to trust You to see us safely through the endeavors set before us. Thank You for the opportunities You give us. Help us to undertake them with all our might
BY GODS STRENGTH, OUR LIVES CAN BE EXCITING.