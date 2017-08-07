July 12 Devo

Church, Family. Friends. God. Homework. Projects, School, Work.
The things that require investments of time are many, to put it mildly. How do you deal with all of it?
The simple answer and the right answer is to prioritize.
Make a list of all the things competing for you time, then decide which is most important
then next most important and so on,
But remember, God has helped us immeasurably by taking care of what goes at the top of the list. Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness (Matthew 6:33). If your list has God at
the top of it, finishing that list will become much easier.
But if God is anywhere else on your list (even if He is as high as 2nd place). Youve made a serious mistake that can cost you now and in eternity.
Remember, it isnt so much how busy you are, but why you are busy. The bee is praised; but the mosquito is swatted!
Camden Ave Church of Christ / Minute of Meditation
Camden Ave Church of Christ / Minute of Meditation