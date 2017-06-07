July 8 Devo

When Another Christian Hurts You
Our moral indignation at a terrible offense does not evaporate just because the offender is a Christian. In fact, we may feel even more betrayed. And a simple, Im sorry will often seem utterly disproportionate to the painfulness and ugliness of the offense.
But in this case we are dealing with fellow Christians and the promise of Gods wrath does not apply because there is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus (Romans 8:1). God has not destined [Christians] for wrath, but to obtain salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ (1 Thessalonians 5:9).
Where shall we turn to assure ourselves that justice will be done that Christianity is not a mockery of the seriousness of sin?
The answer is that we look to the cross of Christ. All the wrongs that have been done against us by believers were avenged in the death of Jesus. This is implied in the simple but staggering fact that all the sins of all Gods people were laid on Jesus (Isaiah 53:6; 1 Corinthians 15:3, etc.).
The suffering of Christ was the recompense of God on every hurt I have ever received from a fellow Christian. Therefore, Christianity does not make light of sin. It does not add insult to our injury.
On the contrary, it takes the sins against us so seriously that, to make them right, God gave his own Son to suffer more than we could ever make anyone suffer for what they have done to us.
What is the basis of our not holding grudges against Christian brothers and sisters who repent?
