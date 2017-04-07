July 6 Devo

Wheres the Fine Print?
Isaiah 55:1-7 Ho! Everyone who thirsts, Come to the waters; And you who have no money,
Come, buy and eat. Yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Why do you spend money for what is not bread,
And your wages for what does not satisfy? Listen carefully to Me, and eat what is good,
And let your soul delight itself in abundance.Incline your ear, and come to Me.
Hear, and your soul shall live; And I will make an everlasting covenant with you
The sure mercies of David. Indeed I have given him as a witness to the people, a leader and commander for the people.
Surely you shall call a nation you do not know, and nations who do not know you shall run to you,
Because of the Lord your God, and the Holy One of Israel; For He has glorified you.
Seek the Lord while He may be found, Call upon Him while He is near.
Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts;
Let him return to the Lord, and He will have mercy on him;
and to our God, for He will abundantly pardon.
Youve seen the offers in the mail: No money down and no payments for the first six months! Huge savingsup to 75% off! Lose 20 pounds in seven days! Apply now and start earning points today. Your money back, guaranteed! And dont forget how many times youve read the word free: Free financing! Free cash back bonus! Buy one and get a second absolutely free!
As you skeptically sort through these limited offers and special savings, you dont even open most of the envelopes. Others might get a quick glance before you tear them in half and drop them in the circular file. And the ones you do open you instinctively scour for the fine print. Why? You know that an offer that sounds too good to be true probably is.
If you were to receive Isaiah 55 in the mail, you might easily dismiss it too as junk mail, as too good to be true! In the opening lines God promises free food and drink. Whats the catch? you wonder. Then God pledges to freely pardon those who turn away from evil and turn toward him (verse 7). Of course, that offer seems totally far-fetched, completely unbelievable. Cynically, you ask yourself, Free pardon . . . free for how long before the hidden charges kick in?
Yet though you search for the fine print in this offer, you wont find any. God offers forgiveness as a gift. The price was enormousGod himself paid it through the blood of his Son, Jesus. Yes, God offers pardon to us free of charge. You cant pay even if you want to. In fact, if you try to earn this offer from God, you cant have it!
Not only does God offer his forgiveness free of charge, his pardon sets us free! When we accept his gift we experience peace, new life and a restored relationship with God.
When God freely offers pardon and mercy and life and love and blessing, he really means it.
Dont even bother searching for the fine print.
************************************************
Taken from NIV Mens Devotional Bible
www.biblegateway.com
