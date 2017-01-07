July 4th Devotion

Losing America
Dont be afraid, the prophet answered. Those who are with us are more than those who are with them. And Elisha prayed, O Lord, open his eyes so he may see.' 2 Kings 6:16-17a
After reading the local and national headlines, my heart was broken over the clear and very disturbing realization that were losing America and any hope our children may have of living the American dream in a peaceful, prosperous nation.
When schools are instituting programs to teach kindergartners foreign languages, abortion is legalized, illegal drug use is glorified, laws are introduced to strip parents of their rights to raise and educate their children, and all efforts are made to remove the influence of Christianity in our society, it is clear that things have changed, and not for the better. Where do we draw the line between tolerance and political correctness and the blatant disregard for the biblical principles on which our nation was founded?
The America of 2012 is not the America I grew up in. People are no longer willing to fight for the values and principles that made our nation a place of great freedom and opportunity. Patriotism and peaceful activism have been replaced with a determined effort to destroy any remnant of moral decency and political democracy.
Who are the ones who will fight to win America back? In Isaiah 6:8 the prophet Isaiah says, Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, Whom shall I send? And who will go for us? And I said, Here am I. Send me!' I believe God is crying out today for Christians and patriots to rise up and reclaim the America we once knew.
Is it too late to save our beloved nation? Have we passed the point of no return? The last verses of Isaiah 6 give me hope that it is not too late. Although these are the words of the Lord spoken to Isaiah regarding the nation of Israel, they are my prayer for America today: And though a tenth remains in the land, it will again be laid waste. But as the terebinth and oak leave stumps when they are cut down, so the holy seed will be the stump in the land (v. 13).
I believe that it is not too late for God to save America, but He needs soldiers who are willing to take up their shield of faith and the sword of the Spirit and fight in His behalf. Will you go? Will you fight to reclaim our great nation?
I know Magnumguy will
From A Pleasing Aroma: Inspiring Devotions for Joyful Living
Copyright © 2011 by Dee Dee Wike. All rights reserved.
