Devo for June 28

You Say......
Scripture: Hebrews 13:8
"Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever" NKJV
You say: "I don't have enough faith"
The Lord says: We live by faith (2 Corinthians 5:7)
You say: "It's impossible"
The Lord says: All things are possible (Luke 18:27)
You say: "I'm not smart enough"
The Lord says: I give you wisdom (1 Corinthians 1:30)
You say: "I can't do it"
The Lord says: You can do all things (Philippians 4:13)
You say: "I'm always worried and frustrated"
The Lord says: Cast all your cares on ME (1 Peter 5:7)
You say: "I'm too tired"
The Lord says: I will give you rest (Matthew 11:28-30)
You say: "I can't forgive myself"
The Lord says: I FORGIVE YOU (1 John 1:9 and Romans 8:1)
You say: "I'm afraid"
The Lord says: I have not given you a spirit of fear (2 Timothy 1:7)
You say: "I feel all alone"
The Lord says: I will NEVER leave you or forsake you (Hebrews 13:5)
Prayer: Father thank you for the security in all things You give me through Jesus, who is the Lord of my life. In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen!
