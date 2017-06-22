Devo for June 26

WHEN HE COMES
What if the Lord came tonight, And the way Ive lived has not been right
What would I give to turn back time, If the way Id lived was not in line?
If I knew the Savior but left Him behind, And lived my life as though I were blind -
What would my fate be in the end, If I didnt follow Jesus, my devoted Friend?
Ill have to answer for my own fate, For at the last minute it will be too late
If I didnt take time to fully prepare, And devote my life unto His care.
Hes given me time to get it right, And patiently waited both day and night.
His coming should be my greatest hour, As He comes for me in a flash of power.
Gold help me prepare for that sweet day, Just help me stay in the narrow way.
When life gets hard and I want to flee, Ill strive to be ready when You come for me.
