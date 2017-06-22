Devo for June 26

    Devo for June 26


    WHEN HE COMES

    What if the Lord came tonight, And the way Ive lived has not been right

    What would I give to turn back time, If the way Id lived was not in line?

    If I knew the Savior but left Him behind, And lived my life as though I were blind -

    What would my fate be in the end, If I didnt follow Jesus, my devoted Friend?

    Ill have to answer for my own fate, For at the last minute it will be too late

    If I didnt take time to fully prepare, And devote my life unto His care.

    Hes given me time to get it right, And patiently waited both day and night.

    His coming should be my greatest hour, As He comes for me in a flash of power.

    Gold help me prepare for that sweet day, Just help me stay in the narrow way.

    When life gets hard and I want to flee, Ill strive to be ready when You come for me.









