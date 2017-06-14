Devo for June 18

|You Have a Good Good Father
by Andrea Lucado
|The Bible is clear about what our relationship with God is. He is our Father; we are His children. In fact, God is identified as our Father 265 times in scripture. Most of those are found in the New Testament because through Christ, we have a new identity as an adopted child of God (Romans 8:15).
The word father conjures up different images for people. For some, father is associated with warm memories and laughter. For others, absence or rejection. This is why its so important to understand that God is not only our Father, but He is a good Father.
In scripture, we see a Father who embraces the prodigal son as well as the older brother (Luke 15). We see a Father who provides for us and cares about our needs, even more than the sparrows (Matthew 10). And we see a Father who goes after every one of His children, pursuing a relationship with them, just as a shepherd tirelessly searches for a lost sheep (Luke 15).
The two truths that have the most transformative power in your life are that you are Gods child and God is a good Father.
Choose to believe that today.
**********************************************
Original devotion by Andrea Lucado (AndreaLucado.com). Used with permission from Chris Tomlin and Capitol Christian Music Group.