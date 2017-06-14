Devo for June 18

    Devo for June 18

    You Have a Good Good Father
    by Andrea Lucado
    The Bible is clear about what our relationship with God is. He is our Father; we are His children. In fact, God is identified as our Father 265 times in scripture. Most of those are found in the New Testament because through Christ, we have a new identity as an adopted child of God (Romans 8:15).

    The word father conjures up different images for people. For some, father is associated with warm memories and laughter. For others, absence or rejection. This is why its so important to understand that God is not only our Father, but He is a good Father.

    In scripture, we see a Father who embraces the prodigal son as well as the older brother (Luke 15). We see a Father who provides for us and cares about our needs, even more than the sparrows (Matthew 10). And we see a Father who goes after every one of His children, pursuing a relationship with them, just as a shepherd tirelessly searches for a lost sheep (Luke 15).

    The two truths that have the most transformative power in your life are that you are Gods child and God is a good Father.

    Choose to believe that today.




    Original devotion by Andrea Lucado (AndreaLucado.com). Used with permission from Chris Tomlin and Capitol Christian Music Group.
