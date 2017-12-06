Devo for June 14

Challenges Are Good
The Lord directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives. Though they stumble, they will never fall, for the Lord holds them by the hand. Psalm 37:23−24 (NLT)
God promises that he will fit everythingeven your setbacks, relapses, and failuresinto his plan and purpose for your life. God loves to turn stumbling blocks into stepping stones and crucifixions into resurrections.
God shows you how to change through the truth in the Bible; then his Spirit within you gives you the power to change. God will also use circumstances to get your attention. God loves you whatever way you are, but he loves you too much to let you stay that way. So he will use whatever it takes to help you grow to spiritual maturity.
