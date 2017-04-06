Devo for June 6

What Is My Purpose in Life, and How Can I Be Certain of It?
Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven (Mt 6:10). This is the essence of our purpose. We are to honor God and advance his kingdom through who we are and in everything we do.
Through our cooperation with Gods Spirit who is at work within us, we can grow to the point that what we want aligns with what God wantsour passions and purposes are his passions and purposes; we think, speak, act and relate in a Christlike way. We will never be perfect or without struggle in this life, but we can be inwardly connected to Jesus (see Jn 15:18). We listen for the Spirits guidance. We cultivate our gifts. We live our lives pursuing Gods kingdom interests (see 1Co 10:3111:1).
But often this isnt enough for us. We want to know our specific, individual purpose with certainty. We want the mystery solved. We want to find a unique purpose that focuses our energies and convinces us that our life counts.
Perhaps our feverish search for the specific is misguided. Maybe our need for certainty reflects our addiction to control and what Eugene Peterson calls insiders pride. God wants us to trust him, and sometimes knowing too much leads to trusting too little. Maybe letting go of the pressure to find our purposeand instead following hard after God each new daywill center us squarely in the target.
