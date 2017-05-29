Devo for June 1

Warning Label
Revelation 1:12-18
There is a recurring theme in the writing of the 20th century, concerning Jesus. The church, it seems, has gone to great lengths to point out that Jesus, no matter what you might think, is indeed quite harmless. A little religion, you know, could never hurt.
This is madness. We put warning labels on flammable items; a skull and crossbones appears on poison bottles, and in general we now have a well warned society. Surely, given the tenor of the times, we should let the world know just how dangerous Jesus really is.
In my lifetime I have seen the image of Jesus change. When I was young, the gentle Jesus was in fashioncertified harmless. Later, he gave way to Jesus the friend. We now seem to be transitioning to Jesus, the solver of personal problemson call psychiatrist, so to speak. Is this wise? I think not. Perhaps we need a "truth in religious writing" movement. Let us therefore see if we can make some contribution to this.
· First, the apparition John sees is indeed one calculated to give the impression of power. Like many angels, this man starts his speech with, "Do not be afraid." This, it seems, was a result of John falling down at his feet as if dead. This is a measure of the fear due the Lord.
· He then proclaims himself to be "the first and the last." It tells us with whom we are dealing. The Self-Existent one, the one from whom you and I borrow the very concept of existence, stands before the Apostle.
· He is also the Living One, the one who was dead and is now alive forever. This is the one who was killed for our sins; who died so that you and I might liveand live like him, eternally.
· He holds the keys of death and Hell. This should be sufficient; it tells you that he, by his own life, will determine who obtains eternal life.
This, somehow, does not resemble the meek and mild Jesus, nor the buddy Jesusit is our opening glimpse of the King of Kings and Lord of Lords (did you know the words to the Hallelujah Chorus are from Revelation?) Perhaps the reason our prayers are so ineffective is that we don't realize who we are talking to.
Lord, you who spoke and the worlds began, give us sight to see you in power and endurance to wait for you until you come.
