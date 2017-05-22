May 26 Devotion

Check Your Garbage.....
Life has a way of unloading its rubbish on our doorstep! Your husband works too much. Your wife gripes too much. Your kids whine too much. The result? Trash! Load after load of bitterness, anxiety, deceit, and distrust. It all piles up. Now, mark it down. Todays anger is tomorrows abuse. Todays lust is tomorrows adultery. Todays guilt is tomorrows fear. Todays thoughts are tomorrows actions. So, deal with the trash!
Could that be why Paul says, Love. . .keeps no record of wrongs? (1 Corinthians 13:5 NIV). Let trash pile up and people are going to smell it. Are we victims of the emotional bacteria of the season? Or do we have a choice? Paul says we have an option. We capture every thought and make it give up and obey Christ (2 Corinthians 10:5). We have a choice. You might want to check your garbage.
From A Love Worth Giving
maxlucado.com
