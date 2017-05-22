May 26 Devotion

Collapse
X
Collapse
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous Next
  • #1

    May 26 Devotion

    Check Your Garbage.....

    Life has a way of unloading its rubbish on our doorstep! Your husband works too much. Your wife gripes too much. Your kids whine too much. The result? Trash! Load after load of bitterness, anxiety, deceit, and distrust. It all piles up. Now, mark it down. Todays anger is tomorrows abuse. Todays lust is tomorrows adultery. Todays guilt is tomorrows fear. Todays thoughts are tomorrows actions. So, deal with the trash!

    Could that be why Paul says, Love. . .keeps no record of wrongs? (1 Corinthians 13:5 NIV). Let trash pile up and people are going to smell it. Are we victims of the emotional bacteria of the season? Or do we have a choice? Paul says we have an option. We capture every thought and make it give up and obey Christ (2 Corinthians 10:5). We have a choice. You might want to check your garbage.







    ***********************************************
    From A Love Worth Giving
    maxlucado.com
    .


    bringin' em back ~ to the Dodge Mahal !!....

    Where old Magnums can find a home.. :angel:
    Tags: None
Previous Next

Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.
Working...
X