May 23 Devotion

Jigsaw Puzzle
Psalm 85:1 ~ Mercy and truth have met together; Righteousness and peace have kissed.
It sometimes seems as if the Christian life is a puzzle. In a sense it is; it is a jigsaw puzzle.
· Like the jigsaw puzzle, there is only one way in which the pieces will fit. Similarly, we are not free to pick and choose which aspects of Christian life we will (or wont) have. We must take all that the Puzzle Maker gives.
· The jigsaw puzzle is used to teach patienceespecially to the young. It cannot be completed in a hurry; in fact, hurrying usually makes it go more slowly (but with much frustration). Likewise, we need to build our character in patience, learning over time the way in which the Lord would have us go.
· But when you put those last few pieces together, there is a sense of relief, accomplishment and triumph. There is a similar sense of satisfaction and triumph in the Christian life when it begins to bear fruit.
We may examine two of the pieces here, and how they fit together. The two pieces are truth and mercy (your translation may have lovingkindness or simply kindness.)
· Truth, like Sgt. Joe Friday, desires just the facts, maam. The truth is, were sinners. But without that there is no mercy, for mercy implies a prior judgment.
· Sin deserves its particular punishment, given in Gods Law on Mt. Sinai. But in that same law there was provision for atonement.
· Now we have the reign of grace: Christ has become our atonement. But mercy is not finished; the mercy of Christ should be seen in his followers.
The world sees a puzzle in the behavior of the Christian. At one time seeming to be stern and resolute when the rest of the world says, be flexible. But the same Christian can be tender and forgiving to the sinner. It puzzles the outside worldbut to the Christian it is simply how the puzzle pieces fit. Christ did not condemn the woman taken in adultery; that is mercy. He told her to go and sin no more; that is truth.
Lord, the world may think us inconsistentand we are, to the worlds way. Teach us always to be consistent to you and your commands, and may those who see, ask.
