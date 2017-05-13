May 16 Devotion

Our world is overrunning with rudeness. The attitude toward others that what they think,
and how they feel is not really important IS to exhibit rudeness.
Being ungrateful is also being rude! Rudeness makes a person feel unnecessary as well as unwanted.
This is not an attitude that should be displayed by a Christian! Basically, rudeness is an admission of insecurity,
egotism, and a lack of love for others.
One father taught his son the following: Son, always be courteous to the other fellow, not necessarily
because he is a gentleman, but because YOU are one.
With God, there is no such thing as a person that does not count. Good manners, kind words,
consideration of feelings and the interest of others are always in style. And most important,
God expects this attitude from us!
************************************************** **
Minute of Meditation/C A Church of Christ