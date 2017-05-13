May 15 Devotion

Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 Thats the whole story. Here now is my final conclusion: Fear God and obey his commands, for this is everyones duty. 14 God will judge us for everything we do, including every secret thing, whether good or bad.
Throughout the book of Ecclesiastes, Solomon points out the futility of life. He walks down several paths as he looks for meaning in lifepleasure, wealth, wisdom, work. Not many of us will ever possess the time or the resources to do the kind of searching that Solomon did, so this book gives us the benefit of his experience and allows us to peek at the end of the story. His conclusion? No matter how hard we try to manufacture meaning in life, time passes and we all die.
But dont despair! Solomon directs us to the ultimate source for finding meaning in life: knowing and living with God.
Think of unanswered questions as doors that slam in our faces. With gut-wrenching accuracy, Solomon forces us to look at our lives and recognize that these obstacles exist. But instead of trying to supply us with keys to open those doors by ourselves, Solomon points us to God, the Locksmith who promises to help us find a way. Ultimately, true meaning in life can be found only in a relationship with Goda relationship that is the duty of all mankind (verse 13).
Taken from NIV The NIV Journey Bible
