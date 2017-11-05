May 13 Devotion

Pecking orders are a part of life. The problem with pecking orders is not the order. The problem is with the pecking. Just ask the shortest kid in class. Or the minority family. Or the new person at work. God says that love is no place for pecking orders. Its easy to see why! How can I love others if my eyes are only on me? How can I point to God if Im pointing at me?
Scripture says, love does not boast, it is not proud (1 Corinthians 13:4 NIV). Jesus solution to man-made caste systems? A change in direction. The Apostle Paul said, Regard one another as more important than yourselves (Philippians 2:3 NASB). Thats what Jesus did. Your eternal life was more important than his earthly life. Your place in heaven was more important to him than his place in heaven, so he gave it up so you could come in.
Max Lucado From A Love Worth Giving
