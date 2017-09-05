May 11-12 Devotion

    May 11-12 Devotion

    Who/What/When

    One day a husband and wife were sitting on a couch reading.

    All the sudden the wife looked up and said, Honey, who is this Joan
    of Arc that saved France? Well he looked up and said,
    Youve got     those characters mixed up it was Noah of Ark. Jonah was that guy
    that swallowed the whale. (LOL)

    Now you better check your Bible, its right; because for one thing the Bible says that
    Jesus is coming back and everyone is going to see Him.

    Notice, Rev. 1:7, Behold, [Jesus]     is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see him, even those who pierced him, and all tribes of the earth will wail on account of him. Even so. Amen.

    Jesus is coming again. Will you be ready? Theres a great day coming. Ready?









    A minute of meditation from the Camden Avenue church of Christ
    .


