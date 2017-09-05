May 11-12 Devotion

Who/What/When
One day a husband and wife were sitting on a couch reading.
All the sudden the wife looked up and said, Honey, who is this Joan
of Arc that saved France? Well he looked up and said,
Youve got those characters mixed up it was Noah of Ark. Jonah was that guy
that swallowed the whale. (LOL)
Now you better check your Bible, its right; because for one thing the Bible says that
Jesus is coming back and everyone is going to see Him.
Notice, Rev. 1:7, Behold, [Jesus] is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see him, even those who pierced him, and all tribes of the earth will wail on account of him. Even so. Amen.
Jesus is coming again. Will you be ready? Theres a great day coming. Ready?
*************************************************
A minute of meditation from the Camden Avenue church of Christ
