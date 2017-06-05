May 9 Devotion

The Blank Check
Philippians 4:19
"And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus" NKJV
Philippians 4:19 is familiar to most Christians. We quote it often, write about it and even have it underlined in our Bible. But do we really, really believe it? For most of us many of our doubts and nagging fears would disappear if we would accept the truth these words express.
There is a story told of a pastor who found it necessary to travel across country for personal business. A banker who attended his church visited him just before he was to leave. As the two men talked, the banker took a piece of paper from his pocket and slipped it into the pastor's hand.
Later, when the pastor looked at it, he saw that it was a blank check made out to him and signed by the banker. Stunned, he sought out the banker and asked, "Do you mean you are giving me a signed check to fill out as I please?" "Yes," said the banker. "I did not know how much you might require, and I want you to draw any amount that will meet your need." The pastor respectfully accepted the check, but he didn't need to use it on his trip. Later as he returned the check he commented, "It gave me great comfort to know that I had a vast sum at my disposal."
Jesus did this for you and me when he reached out his arms and died on the Cross. Whatever it takes Jesus is all in for us.
The financial resources of man cannot be compared with God's unlimited provisions. But this story helps us appreciate the abundant supply we have in Jesus. We can look at Philippians 4:19 as a check made out to the obedient believer, guaranteeing that the deposit of "riches in glory" will never fail. We can count on God's supply. The check is signed by God Himself.
One can never out give God.
Prayer: Father thank you for providing from the beginning to the end to those who love you and walk in your Kingdom principles. In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen!
******************************************
Pastor Bill/Christian Cross Ministries
All Rights Reserved
