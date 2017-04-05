May 6 Devotion

"If" is an iffy Word
Have you ever told a child you would take them to the park, or maybe go to the movie theater if? If they ate their dinner, if they cleaned their room, or if they did their homework? What happened? Sometimes it might have motivated the child to do what was asked and at other times it might not.
Most of us understand that the little word if is more powerful than its size might lead one to expect. Your boss might say, "If you get the job done on time you will get a raise." In that case, the word if makes the raise conditional.
See if is an iffy word. It is based on conditions, circumstances, and stipulations. The work if is defined as, in case that; granting or supposing that; on condition that. The word if is used the same way in the Bible. Notice how the Bible uses the word If in the following verses:
· John 15:7, If you abide in me, and my words abide in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.
The promise is conditional. What if we don't abide in Christs and His words? The promise is that we will not get what we ask for in His name. Imagine if God took away our Bible tomorrow because we would not read it today?
· John 13:35, "By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.
What if we do not love one another? Then the world is not going to know we are Christs disciples. Do we forgive others? What if God treated us the way we treat our mates or neighbors? What if God stopped loving and caring for us because we failed to love and care for others? The world may not know Christ if we do not love one another.
· John 15:14, "Ye are my friends if you do whatsoever I command you.
What if we don't keep Christs commands? What if we treat Gods commands as not important or old fashion? For example, Jesus commands us to evangelize in Matthew 28:18-20, but what if every church member evangelized just like me? In 1 Cor. 16:1,2 we are command to give on the first day of the week. What if God gave us ten times the amount of money we give to Him on Sunday? If we are friends of Christ we will keep His commandments.
· Galatians 6:9, And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.
What if we dont continue to do good? What if we give up? What if we never saw a flower bloom because we grumbled when God sent the rain? We will never reap or see a harvest, if we stop doing the good God wants us to do today. So, let us not grow weary of doing good.
· John 8:51, Truly, truly, I say to you, if anyone keeps my word, he will never see death."
What if we knew today would be our last? What if we knew that Jesus was coming in the next five minutes? What if we were found keeping Christs word, being obedient and living for Christ? Then the promise is we will never see death!
"If" is a big word! If is conditional, theres a possibility that the task will not get done, there is a likelihood that it might not go our way, there is probability we will not choose wisely. But there is also a possibility that it might work and we might be successful. We might receive the blessing, we might be found faithful and prepared for heaven. We might just be ready for Christs return. It all depends on us!
If we are willing to obey Christ and follow Him always we will receive a blessing. Think about it!
Mark T. Tonkery/Camden Ave C of C
