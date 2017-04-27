Devotion for April 30

Good Lord's Day to y'all.
Got something I want to offer:
What if I told you there was a well-researched and statistically proven program that on average can:
*increase the average life expectancy of your children by 8 years
*significantly reduce your child's use and risk from Alcohol, Tobacco and Drugs
*dramatically lower their risk of suicide help them rebound from depression 70% faster
*dramatically reduce their risk for committing a crime
*improve their attitude at school and increase their school participation
*reduce their risk for rebelliousness
*reduce the likelihood that they would binge drink in college
*improve their odds for a "very happy" life
*provide them with a life-long moral compass
*provide children with a caring extended family
*and will also statistically improve the odds that they will lead an active church life in their adults years
Is there such a program?
YES, there is. It's called REGULAR CHURCH ATTENDANCE!!!! ...And it is supported by research from Duke University, Indiana University, The University of Michigan, The Center for Disease Control, Barna Research Group, Gallup, Pew, and the National Institute for Healthcare Research, and several national surveys.
************************************************
(research by Neil MacQueen)
