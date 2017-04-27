Devotion for April 29

Who Are You Trying To Fool?
James 1:23-25 23 For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man who looks intently at his natural face in a mirror. 24 For he looks at himself and goes away and at once forgets what he was like. 25 But the one who looks into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and perseveres, being no hearer who forgets but a doer who acts, he will be blessed in his doing.
There is a form of fraud going around that has proven to be very dangerous to church-going people. It goes by several names, but you can recognize it by its symptoms: the afflicted listen to the word of Godand that's all they do. Now, just who do you suppose these folks are fooling?
· They're certainly fooling themselves. You'd expect that to be the case; after all, they've had a lot of practice at it.
· They think they're fooling the rest of the people in the church. But have you ever walked into a worship service with the tail of your coat stuck inside your pants? Everybody sees, but no one knows how to tell you gracefully.
· Of course, they think they're fooling God. He's supposed to be impressed with perfect attendance pins. Right.
You, of course, could not possibly fall into this category. But let's take the quick check anyway:
· When you examine yourself, does it take longer than five seconds? A glossy surface is all you need to see?
· When you hear the word, do you forget it quickly? This has the advantage that all the preacher's sermons sound new.
No, the real Christianthe one who means itworks differently.
· First, the real Christian forms the habit of studying God's word. He "looks intently" into it.
· Next, the real Christian memorizes God's word. Why? This is the ammunition of spiritual warfare. If you're a real Christian, you will soon see combat.
· Finallynote the phrasinghe continues to do what God commands. "Continues to do" - makes it a habit. Practice makes perfect.
To the world, such a lifestyle is far too serious. It appears to be one in which the rules and regulations are everywhere. But as James points out, we obey the law that gives freedom. "Love God," said Augustine, "and do as you please." Some of us turn that into "Do as you please, and see God on Sunday mornings." God is not deceived; nor are the people in the next pew. Deception, sadly, works best when practiced on yourself.
Lord, deliver us from our follies. Teach us to know our faults and weaknessesand to seek your aid in remedying them.
