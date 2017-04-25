Devotion for April 27

Do YOU Have a Reservation?
After a long and difficult journey, a man arrives at the resort hotel in which he desires to stay. It is very nice
even more beautiful than he had imagined! He approaches the front desk and announces his arrival.
The man at the desk looks at the information before him and asks Do you have a reservation?
Well, the traveler responded, I have heard so many wonderful things about this place. It is always where
I intended to stay! In fact, when I called and inquired, you sent me a wonderful brochure. It was filled with all kinds
of helpful information including the cost and a map that showed the way.
The man at the desk looked at his register. Sir, we have the names of all of those who are coming today.
You are not registered! If you have not registered, if you do not have a reservation, you cannot stay here. You cannot enter in.
That would certainly be disappointing! Perhaps you have even had a similar experience. But as disappointing as that may have been
it wasnt the end of the world! You were able to go somewhere else. But there is a situation, one toward which
we are all traveling, that will not just be disappointing it will be tragic.
All of us are going to reach the end of our lives. We will all stand before the judgment seat of Christ.
Every one of us will want to enter into heaven at that time. But do we have a reservation? Peter speaks of the hope
of an inheritance incorruptible and undefiled and that does not fade away reserved in heaven for you. (I Peter 1:4)
Weve heard about heaven all our life! Long ago, we made up our minds that thats where we want to go. We have inquired.
God sent us a brochure (the Bible) that not only tells us about this wonderful place it tells us what we must do to go there!
Jesus said In my Fathers house are many mansions (rooms). I go to prepare a place for you...and where I go you know,
and the way you know. (John 14:1-4)
But have we made a reservation? There is a registry in heaven it is called the Lambs Book of Life. Jesus told His disciples
to rejoice because your names are written in heaven. (Luke 10:20) When does one get his name in this book? When he is
saved!
And those who gladly received the word were baptized; and that day about three thousand souls were added to them...
And the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved. (Acts 2:41,47)
As long as we are faithful to the Lord and to His church our names remain written in this book. If, however, we become unfaithful,
our names can be, and will be blotted out. (Exodus 32:32 - 33)
Do you have a reservation? Are you registered? Only those in the general assembly and church of the firstborn are registered in heaven.
(Hebrews 12:22) What about those who are not? Certainly it was not Gods desire for you. He even paid the price so that you might be saved.
But He gave you the choice. And anyone not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire.(Revelation 20:14-15)
How shall we escape if we neglect so great a salvation? (Hebrews 2:3)
Do you have a reservation? If you dont, please make one today!!
Camden Ave Church of Christ