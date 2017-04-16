Devotion for April 21

I love being a Christian! It is the most wonderful thing in the world.
But what makes Christianity SO attractive?
First, we have a FATHER . Jesus taught his disciples to pray,
Our Father which art in heaven (Matthew 6:9). Our heavenly father cares, loves and blesses us (Ephesians 1:3).
Second,
FORGIVENESS. Jesus died on the cross and grants forgiveness of sins to those that repent
and are baptized (Acts 2:38).
Third,
FAMILY 1 Timothy 3:15 reminds us that the church is a family. Christians are blessed with
a spiritual family where love, care and concern are rich blessings which provide
the greatest support system on earth.
Last we have a FUTURE.
Christianity is going somewhere. In John 14:1-3 Jesus tells us he is preparing a home for the faithful.
Will you be going? These are four major facts all Christians enjoy.
Minute of meditation from the Camden Avenue church of Christ