Devotion for April 21

    Devotion for April 21


    I love being a Christian! It is the most wonderful thing in the world.
    But what makes Christianity SO attractive?

    First, we have a FATHER . Jesus taught his disciples to pray,
    Our Father which art in heaven (Matthew 6:9). Our heavenly father cares, loves and blesses us (Ephesians 1:3).

    Second,
    FORGIVENESS. Jesus died on the cross and grants forgiveness of sins to those that repent
    and are baptized (Acts 2:38).

    Third,
    FAMILY 1 Timothy 3:15 reminds us that the church is a family. Christians are blessed with
    a spiritual family where love, care and concern are rich blessings which provide
    the greatest support system on earth.

    Last we have a FUTURE.
    Christianity is going somewhere. In John 14:1-3 Jesus tells us he is preparing a home for the faithful.
    Will you be going? These are four major facts all Christians enjoy.









    Minute of meditation from the Camden Avenue church of Christ
    .


