Sunday April 16 Devotion

There's a trouble maker that has been causing real problems around town. As a matter of fact, he's not only been stirring things up in our town, he's been hanging out down the road a piece, down to where those "mixed" folks live; they are just so nasty!
I had heard that he was even drinking out of the same cup with one of them; they probably have diseases. He's been seen with hookers, people with diseases that you can catch only through being "too close", and it's a wonder his arms haven't rotted off; hugging on them, and just being around them, and he's supposed to be a preacher. He's a real odd ball, he's been challenging the popular preachers; questioning their interpretation of the Bible, and he even told them that they were getting it all wrong. He once showed up at an execution, and acted out so badly, that the whole thing got cancelled. He made a mess of things up at the church headquarters one week as well. They were selling things, and he claimed that they were cheating the people, and dishonoring God; he went nuts!
He turned over a bunch of desks, threw their money everywhere, and I thought he was going to whip everyone of those guys! He was swinging that whip, and they were running away; I don't understand why they didn't stand up to him then; that's why we need to pray for them to have strength; times are just horrible. Anyway, it gets worse; he claims that God loves sinners, and wants to give them a new start, a new life, forgiveness, and all of their past mistakes can be forgiven, and what they have been, becomes irrelevant. Isn't that the stupidest thing you've ever heard of? What kind of fool thinks that?
We know right from wrong, and we are law and order people! I've heard that he's been eating with crooks and drinking wine with some nobodies. Heck, they are all a bunch of losers anyway; some of them work construction, and they stink, a few work down on the river, and there's a couple of them that have been part of some weird political groups as well. He's got one in particular, that Peter guy; he's been known to use foul language, and he's got an explosive temper, he'll probably never amount to anything. Along with Peter, there's a few others as well, they are such a mess, I'm not even going to begin to talk about them. Well here's the good news; all of his nonsense is about to come to a screeching halt! The best one of the whole bunch finally woke up, and saw the light.
His money man, Judas Iscariot- he's their treasurer- he's finally had enough! He went to the police, the DA got involved, they invoked special measures. It came out that he's been doing so much crap that he's finally gonna get what he deserves. It turns out that he is so dangerous, so evil, so everything that we are not, that they tried him, and he went straight to death row yesterday. He's such a horrible person that he's going to be executed today at noon; he must really be a bad guy! I'm so glad that they are not dragging their feet this time. They let these guys sit around on death row for years, and we have to pay for them! Maybe people are finally waking up; law and order is coming back, and it's about time. I even heard that they are going to execute him publicly, and they are going to make it really painful. That's good! All of this talk of being humane and worrying about whether they suffer; that is such a bunch of nonsesene, they are criminals. I hope that he really suffers.
Maybe they will do something big, and kill a couple of others with him. As a good and upstanding citizen, I am glad to see them finally doing the right thing, we've been soft for way too long! I think this is awesome. It's Friday, and this will make us all feel better, and we will be safer! The preacher and the politicians have been talking about how important it is for us to get back to the way it used to be. Maybe this will be a wakeup call, we've been soft on crime for way too long....
This sure is going to be a Good Friday; probably the best one ever. And them comes Sunday ..
Jason Douglas Greene
I had heard that he was even drinking out of the same cup with one of them; they probably have diseases. He's been seen with hookers, people with diseases that you can catch only through being "too close", and it's a wonder his arms haven't rotted off; hugging on them, and just being around them, and he's supposed to be a preacher. He's a real odd ball, he's been challenging the popular preachers; questioning their interpretation of the Bible, and he even told them that they were getting it all wrong. He once showed up at an execution, and acted out so badly, that the whole thing got cancelled. He made a mess of things up at the church headquarters one week as well. They were selling things, and he claimed that they were cheating the people, and dishonoring God; he went nuts!
He turned over a bunch of desks, threw their money everywhere, and I thought he was going to whip everyone of those guys! He was swinging that whip, and they were running away; I don't understand why they didn't stand up to him then; that's why we need to pray for them to have strength; times are just horrible. Anyway, it gets worse; he claims that God loves sinners, and wants to give them a new start, a new life, forgiveness, and all of their past mistakes can be forgiven, and what they have been, becomes irrelevant. Isn't that the stupidest thing you've ever heard of? What kind of fool thinks that?
We know right from wrong, and we are law and order people! I've heard that he's been eating with crooks and drinking wine with some nobodies. Heck, they are all a bunch of losers anyway; some of them work construction, and they stink, a few work down on the river, and there's a couple of them that have been part of some weird political groups as well. He's got one in particular, that Peter guy; he's been known to use foul language, and he's got an explosive temper, he'll probably never amount to anything. Along with Peter, there's a few others as well, they are such a mess, I'm not even going to begin to talk about them. Well here's the good news; all of his nonsense is about to come to a screeching halt! The best one of the whole bunch finally woke up, and saw the light.
His money man, Judas Iscariot- he's their treasurer- he's finally had enough! He went to the police, the DA got involved, they invoked special measures. It came out that he's been doing so much crap that he's finally gonna get what he deserves. It turns out that he is so dangerous, so evil, so everything that we are not, that they tried him, and he went straight to death row yesterday. He's such a horrible person that he's going to be executed today at noon; he must really be a bad guy! I'm so glad that they are not dragging their feet this time. They let these guys sit around on death row for years, and we have to pay for them! Maybe people are finally waking up; law and order is coming back, and it's about time. I even heard that they are going to execute him publicly, and they are going to make it really painful. That's good! All of this talk of being humane and worrying about whether they suffer; that is such a bunch of nonsesene, they are criminals. I hope that he really suffers.
Maybe they will do something big, and kill a couple of others with him. As a good and upstanding citizen, I am glad to see them finally doing the right thing, we've been soft for way too long! I think this is awesome. It's Friday, and this will make us all feel better, and we will be safer! The preacher and the politicians have been talking about how important it is for us to get back to the way it used to be. Maybe this will be a wakeup call, we've been soft on crime for way too long....
This sure is going to be a Good Friday; probably the best one ever. And them comes Sunday ..
Jason Douglas Greene