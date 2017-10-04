Devotion for April 14th

God, As Witness
Malachi 3:1-5 Behold, I send My messenger, And he will prepare the way before Me.
And the Lord, whom you seek, Will suddenly come to His temple,
Even the Messenger of the covenant, In whom you delight. Behold,
He is coming,Says the Lord of hosts.
2 But who can endure the day of His coming?
And who can stand when He appears?
For He is like a refiners fire And like launderers soap. 3 He will sit as a refiner and a purifier of silver; He will purify the sons of Levi,
And purge them as gold and silver, That they may offer to the Lord
An offering in righteousness.
4 Then the offering of Judah and Jerusalem
Will be pleasant to the Lord, As in the days of old, As in former years. 5 And I will come near you for judgment; I will be a swift witness
Against sorcerers, Against adulterers, Against perjurers,
Against those who exploit wage earners and widows and orphans,
And against those who turn away an alien
Because they do not fear Me, Says the Lord of hosts.
In this clearly prophetic passage we see indications which refer to the second coming of our Lord. There is much speculation about:
· The temple. Is this the "millennial Temple" described in Ezekiel?
· Who is this "messenger?" In his first advent our Lord had John the Baptist. Is there another one like John the Baptist? Is it Elijah, the prophet who never died?
We enjoy hearing about such things, and many spend much time in debating the various theories which abound. But the thrust of this passage is not a description of the events before the second coming; it is a description of the events after he arrives.
There is a recurring theme in the Old Testament: the remnant. By trial and trouble God purifies the nation of Israel to make it acceptable and holy to him. Malachi compares him to the most purifying actions known to him, such as refining gold. The point is simple: Christ is coming to judge the living and the dead. For many it will be too fearsome to stand.
But note one thing: The Lord God Almighty himself will be "quick to testify." The omniscient one himself will serve as witness, bringing home sin to the wicked. What a marvel, then, that we have such a list of sinners:
· Sorcerers (such as "New Age Christians")
· Adulterers and perjurers (whether president or not)
· Those who oppress the weak, such as widows and orphans.
· Those who deprive the alien of justice, the laborer of his wages.
That last one deserves our attention. It is a common thing to see Mexican day laborers gathered, waiting for someone to offer them a day's work. Such men are often illegal aliens, unable to provide the required documentation to be employed in a regular job. Perhaps you did not know it, but these men are accustomed to two things: hard work and a dishonorable employer. If the employer simply refuses to pay his wages, what can the alien do? The employer justifies himself by saying the worker is illegal. This is trueand irrelevant. The laborer has earned his wages. The Lord God Almighty is witnessand the time of his testimony is near.
Lord, we praise your justice, for it is perfect. Even when we do not receive justice, help us always to give it.
