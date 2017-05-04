Sunday April 9 Devotion

Filling Up
Colossians 1:24 I now rejoice in my sufferings for you, and fill up in my flesh what is lacking in the afflictions of Christ, for the sake of His body, which is the church,
It is a curious phrasing. When you stop to read the verse, alone, the question leaps out at you: how could the sufferings of Christ be filled up? Are they not sufficient indeed for his grace?
There are several ways to look at this; each gives us an insight on suffering for Christ.
· There is the aspect of what would Jesus do? His suffering is the model for our own.
· We can also see it as continuing the sufferings of Christ. The church is his body on earth; like our Lord, we will suffer.
· We can see it as completing the sufferings of Christ. His own were for the salvation of the world; but someones got to care about downtown Podunk.
· As Paul mentions here, there is also an aspect of taking my share. Christ for the world; we now suffer our share so that Christ might be lifted up.
· And, in this instance, Paul could be said to be bearing the sufferings of the Colossian church in a place far from them.
Such suffering is on behalf of the church, the body of Christ. We can appreciate that fact in two ways:
· We can see it locallythe suffering in our own presence which is a witness to the glory of Christ. Men do not suffer for that which they know to be false.
· We can see it globallythe inspiration that comes back to the home church from the missionary abroad, the suffering that thrills the soul.
Pauls reaction to his suffering: joy. It may seem strange; even Christ himself asked that the cup would pass from him. No one volunteers for suffering. But if we volunteer for service, and the suffering comes with it, the usual reaction is to rejoice. Why? It means that the enemy takes you seriously.
Its also the right reaction. God commands it for his servants. Why? It is a token of their faith; if they know that great is your reward in heaven - and believe thatthen they know how their Lord will reward them for their suffering.
Lord, is the reason for our little suffering the fact that our complaining is so great? Fill us with joy in our sufferings, so that we will be the sign of your care to all who will see.
