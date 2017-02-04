Devotion for April 4th

Leaving The Lights On
"John was a light that burned and gave light" (John 5:35). Some of you remember your parents telling you to turn off the lights when you were not in a room. It was that way in my house growing up. Lights were not to be left on unless they were being used. It was considered a waste of electricity..Jesus, in speaking of John the Baptist in this verse, called him "a light that burned and gave off light." John was a shining light wherever he went. The light was never turned off. His light was to shine and pave the way for Jesus.
Through the centuries, many have been burning and shining lights for Jesus. Today there is much spiritual darkness in our world. People wander about in the dark searching for something to bring light into their lives. God has entrusted that to us. "so that you will prove yourselves to be blameless and innocent, children of God above reproach in the midst of a perverse generation, among whom you appear as lights in the world" (Phil. 2:15). We are called to "appear as lights."
It may seem that we are in a place so dark that our little light cannot be seen. Out on the bay at night it is very dark. It is a darkness you can almost feel. Just a small flashlight can help so much. So Jesus, the Light of the world, shining through our lives, can bring light to those in darkness wherever He has placed us. Even though we think our light to be small, it can be significant to those who need it.
There is a story about a little girl who once visited the home of Abraham Lincoln. Having heard so much about the great man who once lived in this house, she was eager to see it. As she approached the house, she noticed that lamps were burning inside, just as they had years ago when he had lived there. She said to her mom, "Mr. Lincoln left the lights on when he went away."
Many have gone before us with their lights shining for Jesus. Can it be said of us that we are lights burning and shining for our Lord?
I look forward to writing to you again in about a week...Truly allow that light the Lord has entrusted you with to shine for Him
