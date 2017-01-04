Devotion for April 3rd

Amazingly Creative
Jeremiah 23:24a
"Can anyone hide out in a corner where I can't see him?" MSG (Bible Paraphrase)
The story is told that in the 1930's in Russia, Stalin ordered a purge of all Bibles and all believers. In Stavropol, Russia, this order was carried out with a vengeance. Thousands of Bibles were confiscated, and multitudes of believers were sent to the gulag prison camps where most died for being "enemies of the state."
Years later a Christian witnessing team was having difficulty getting Bibles shipped from Moscow to Stavropol. That's when someone local mentioned the existence of a warehouse outside of the town where the confiscated Bibles had been stored since Stalin's day.
After much prayer by the team, one brave member finally got up the courage to go to the warehouse and ask the officials if the Bibles were still there. Sure enough, they were. Then they asked if the Bibles could be removed and distributed again to the people of Stavropol. The answer was, "Yes!"
The next day the team returned with a truck and several local Russian day laborers to help load the Bible. One helper was a young man --- a skeptical, hostile agnostic collegian. He had come only for the day's wages. As they were loading Bibles, one team member noticed that the young man had disappeared. Eventually they found him in a corner of the warehouse, weeping uncontrollably.
He had slipped away hoping to take a Bible for himself. What he found shook him to his spiritual roots.
The inside page of the Bible he picked up had the handwritten signature of his own grandmother. It had been her personal Bible. Out of the thousands of Bibles still left in that warehouse, he stole the one belonging to his grandmother --- a woman persecuted for her faith all her life.
No wonder he was weeping --- he learned Jesus is real --- It was another of His amazingly creative introductions.
Prayer: Father thank You for the amazingly creative ways You make contact. In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen!
