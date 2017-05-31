Get a Junkyard horn and wire it with a 4-flat trailer connection. White to ground and wire either the yellow (Left) or green (Right) to the hot terminal. Hide it in rear bumper by tie wrapping to bumper bracket and sneak the flat four plug into his trailer plug. When he hits the brakes or uses and turn signal the horn will blast. The better you hide, the longer it takes to figure out. If you have a lot of time to be under the truck, run it to the front so he thinks its his truck's horn. If he has a five or seven say plug, you'll have to spice off the back side of the plug.